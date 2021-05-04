Ashford (AINC) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Ashford to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). Ashford had a negative net margin of 60.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $62.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.51 million. On average, analysts expect Ashford to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AINC. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ashford from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other Ashford news, VP Robert G. Haiman sold 3,038 shares of Ashford stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $28,283.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,554.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert G. Haiman sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $167,025.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,308 shares of company stock valued at $438,248 in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

