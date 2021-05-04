ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in ASML by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $35.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $618.85. 39,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML Holding has a one year low of $275.96 and a one year high of $675.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

