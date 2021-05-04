Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 55,535 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 55,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ExlService by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ExlService by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 36,165 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,545.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,412. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $95.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $96.77.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

