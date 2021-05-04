Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 163,473 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.16% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,192,000 after buying an additional 129,096 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 41,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIGR stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76). As a group, analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

