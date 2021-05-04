Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,713,862 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 96.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,525 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,713,862 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $51.06. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.