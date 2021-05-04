Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 2,315,438 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,315,438 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,190,000 after acquiring an additional 658,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,530,000 after acquiring an additional 206,291 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $148,542,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,302,000 after acquiring an additional 416,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $120,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FNF opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

