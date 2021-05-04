Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,597 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Arista Networks by 198.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Arista Networks by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $314.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $326.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.77 and a 200-day moving average of $287.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.76 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.11, for a total transaction of $454,728.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,018 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,387 in the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $359.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.41.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

