Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,597 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Arista Networks by 198.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Arista Networks by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks stock opened at $314.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $326.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.77 and a 200-day moving average of $287.35.
In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.11, for a total transaction of $454,728.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,018 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,387 in the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $359.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.41.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
