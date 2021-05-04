Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309,027 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $44.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

