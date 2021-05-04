Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,361 ($30.85).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

LON:ABF traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,308 ($30.15). 773,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,613.50 ($21.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The stock has a market cap of £18.27 billion and a PE ratio of 40.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,399.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,217.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

