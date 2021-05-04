ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Update

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,600 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 528,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 117.1 days.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. ATCO has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $35.31.

ACLLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on ATCO from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ATCO in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

