ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) PT Raised to $48.00 at CIBC

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACLLF. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of ATCO in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ATCO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.40.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. ATCO has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $35.31.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

