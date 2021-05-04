Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ATCMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. 47,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,909. Atico Mining has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.
Atico Mining Company Profile
