Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATCMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. 47,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,909. Atico Mining has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

