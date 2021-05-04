Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Gabelli

Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, G.Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.86 million, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

