Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Short Interest Down 21.0% in April

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 720,200 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 911,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

