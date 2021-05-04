Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) EVP Adam Richard Kokas Sells 1,187 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $83,232.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Richard Kokas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,378,625.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00.

AAWW opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.93.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,190,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,928,000 after purchasing an additional 30,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 73,164 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 132,477 shares during the period. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $16,016,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 280,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25,758 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.