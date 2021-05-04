Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $16,016,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $13,147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 445.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 176,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 132,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,303,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $83,232.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,042 shares of company stock worth $6,169,454 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $70.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

