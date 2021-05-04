Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ATCO stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $13.97. 24,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. Atlas has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Atlas alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.