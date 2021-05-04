Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $419.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.20 and a 200 day moving average of $380.12. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

