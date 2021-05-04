Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 434.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

