Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 192 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,239,000 after purchasing an additional 687,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 181.8% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 171,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 110,504 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,650,000.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.93. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

