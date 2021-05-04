Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading Down 8.4% This Week

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00066026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.65 or 0.00267308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $633.20 or 0.01162096 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00032317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.14 or 0.00734367 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,489.79 or 1.00003672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

