Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $91.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.47.

ALV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nordea Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SEB Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

NYSE:ALV traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.74. 258,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $107.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,298,000 after buying an additional 212,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $67,242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Autoliv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 408,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,911,000 after purchasing an additional 91,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 848.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 283,861 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

