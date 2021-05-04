Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Raised to $124.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. SEB Equity Research cut Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $101.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $107.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

