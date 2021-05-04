AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $103.47. 1,450,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,692. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average is $76.12. AutoNation has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,116 shares of company stock worth $56,775,068 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,569,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in AutoNation by 5,070.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 366,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

