AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $103.47. 1,450,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,692. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average is $76.12. AutoNation has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,116 shares of company stock worth $56,775,068 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,569,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in AutoNation by 5,070.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 366,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
