Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.13.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $138.64 on Monday. Avalara has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $4,283,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,583,281.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $28,769.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $14,686,176 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter worth approximately $3,336,000. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its position in Avalara by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after acquiring an additional 59,750 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management grew its stake in Avalara by 5.1% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 240,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

