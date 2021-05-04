Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Increased to $241.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $241.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.08.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY stock opened at $213.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.11. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after buying an additional 362,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after buying an additional 269,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.