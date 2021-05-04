Avista (AVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avista (NYSE:AVA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, analysts expect Avista to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avista stock opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.13%.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVA. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

