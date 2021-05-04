Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the March 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Aware from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Aware alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Aware by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aware by 768.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 340,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aware by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Aware stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.25. Aware has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $6.52.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 130.24%.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.