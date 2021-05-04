Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 7,308.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 55,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,013,000.

Shares of EEMS stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62.

