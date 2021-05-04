Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,968,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 418,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 276,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $81.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.15.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

