Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $121,000 Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

