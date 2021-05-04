Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

NASDAQ:AZYO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.51. 17,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,932. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. Aziyo Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZYO. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,564,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

