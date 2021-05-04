AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Short Interest Update

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AZRX opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. AzurRx BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZRX shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Dawson James lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 186,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of AzurRx BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

