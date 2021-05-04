B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Meta Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $4.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.65. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

CASH opened at $49.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $51.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookside Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC now owns 498,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 360,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

