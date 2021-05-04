Badger DAO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28.07 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $33.83 or 0.00060784 BTC on exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $291.07 million and $28.07 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00071744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00070570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.13 or 0.00858993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,626.59 or 0.10108641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00100683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00046628 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,603,194 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

