Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Invests $194,000 in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smith-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $2,183,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Smith-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMID stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. Smith-Midland Co. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $65.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a lightweight construction panels for the exterior walls of building; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

