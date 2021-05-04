Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

