Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 642 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,017,000 after acquiring an additional 274,703 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,719,000 after purchasing an additional 62,232 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $80,009,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,545,000 after purchasing an additional 300,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,044,000 after purchasing an additional 653,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $45.89.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HIW shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

