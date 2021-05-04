Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $274.50

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 274.50 ($3.59) and traded as high as GBX 319.20 ($4.17). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 312 ($4.08), with a volume of 1,857,782 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 306.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 274.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The firm has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other news, insider Philip Harrison sold 52,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95), for a total value of £157,417.50 ($205,666.97).

Balfour Beatty Company Profile (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

