Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Ball by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $1,596,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.69.

BLL stock opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.