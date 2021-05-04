Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

BBAR opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.82 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth $73,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

