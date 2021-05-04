Band Protocol (BAND) Price Tops $19.31 on Major Exchanges

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $395.70 million and $371.92 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $19.31 or 0.00035272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00086951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00019232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00069821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.16 or 0.00869868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,546.80 or 0.10133106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00101874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00044430 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

