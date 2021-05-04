Bank of America Begins Coverage on Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FUTU. 86 Research downgraded shares of Futu from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.80.

Get Futu alerts:

FUTU opened at $147.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 175.14 and a beta of 1.76. Futu has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.93.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth $1,112,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth $1,107,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $10,460,000. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.