Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCMXY opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Bank of Communications has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.31.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

