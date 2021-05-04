Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 210 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 193.42 ($2.53).

Get Barclays alerts:

BARC stock opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.29) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £29.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 183.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 151.51. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.