Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BCS cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE BCS traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,142,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,336,325. Barclays has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barclays by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 113,234 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 70,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

