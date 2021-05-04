Barclays Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 12,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 300% compared to the average volume of 3,051 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. BCS lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays has an average rating of “Hold”.

Barclays stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 206,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,336,325. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27. Barclays has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,699,000 after buying an additional 1,269,857 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Barclays by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,889,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 225,604 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,839,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 46,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Barclays by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 50,223 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

