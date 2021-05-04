Barrick Gold (GOLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Barrick Gold to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, analysts expect Barrick Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOLD. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

