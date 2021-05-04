BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.08% from the stock’s current price.

BCE has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.35.

BCE opened at C$58.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.10. BCE has a 1 year low of C$52.52 and a 1 year high of C$60.14.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

