BCS Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Nokia by 3,404.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. SEB Equities upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DNB Markets downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

